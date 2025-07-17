Two arrested for smuggling exotic wildlife in Pune

14 pythons, 4 parrots, and 2 rabbits in the bag

Inside their bags were 14 green tree pythons (one sadly didn't make it), four double-eyed fig parrots, and two Sumatran striped rabbits—all without any legal paperwork.

Since this breaks India's wildlife protection laws, both men were arrested on the spot.

Authorities are now conducting further investigation, stressing how important it is to protect endangered species from illegal trade.