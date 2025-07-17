Next Article
Two arrested for smuggling exotic wildlife in Pune
Big news from Pune International Airport—customs officers caught two men trying to sneak in a suitcase full of rare animals from Bangkok.
Acting on a tip, officials stopped the duo right after their Air India Express flight landed and quickly uncovered the unusual cargo.
14 pythons, 4 parrots, and 2 rabbits in the bag
Inside their bags were 14 green tree pythons (one sadly didn't make it), four double-eyed fig parrots, and two Sumatran striped rabbits—all without any legal paperwork.
Since this breaks India's wildlife protection laws, both men were arrested on the spot.
Authorities are now conducting further investigation, stressing how important it is to protect endangered species from illegal trade.