Indian med-tech firms raise security concerns over Chinese devices

Indian manufacturers want better policy support

With more hospitals using connected devices, there's a real risk that patient info or even safety could be compromised if cybersecurity isn't strong enough.

Indian manufacturers want better policy support under the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 so India can make more of its own equipment and rely less on imports from countries like China.

Globally, regulators are already pushing for tougher cybersecurity standards—and Indian companies hope stronger rules at home will help keep both patients and data safe.