Indian med-tech firms raise security concerns over Chinese devices
Indian medical device makers are worried about the security risks in Chinese-made smart equipment like MRIs and patient monitors.
They recently met with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, asking for tighter import rules—especially to stop devices sneaking in through places like Hong Kong and Singapore.
The government says it's taking these warnings seriously, since internet-connected medical gear could open the door to surveillance, hacking, or leaks of sensitive health data.
Indian manufacturers want better policy support
With more hospitals using connected devices, there's a real risk that patient info or even safety could be compromised if cybersecurity isn't strong enough.
Indian manufacturers want better policy support under the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 so India can make more of its own equipment and rely less on imports from countries like China.
Globally, regulators are already pushing for tougher cybersecurity standards—and Indian companies hope stronger rules at home will help keep both patients and data safe.