Gujarat: LCB busts fake milk factory, arrests 4 workers

Owner of factory still on run

Police raided the site and seized 1,962-liter of fake milk, over a thousand liters of buttermilk, and items worth ₹71 lakh—including massive amounts of whey and skimmed milk powder.

Four workers have been arrested (including operator Jitendra Patel), plus a juvenile was detained.

The factory owner is still on the run as police continue their investigation.

This case is another wake-up call about food safety concerns in India—even with strict rules in place.