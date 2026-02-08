Gujarat: LCB busts fake milk factory, arrests 4 workers
A fake milk racket running for nearly five years in Gujarat's Prantij taluka has finally been busted by the Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch.
The gang used just 300-liter of real milk each day to churn out 1,700 to 1,800-liter of adulterated milk at Shree Satya Dairy Products near Salal village.
Their "recipe" included water, milk powder, caustic soda, palmolein oil, soybean oil, detergent powder, and even urea fertilizer—then packed and sold to unsuspecting villages in Sabarkantha and Mehsana.
Owner of factory still on run
Police raided the site and seized 1,962-liter of fake milk, over a thousand liters of buttermilk, and items worth ₹71 lakh—including massive amounts of whey and skimmed milk powder.
Four workers have been arrested (including operator Jitendra Patel), plus a juvenile was detained.
The factory owner is still on the run as police continue their investigation.
This case is another wake-up call about food safety concerns in India—even with strict rules in place.