Gujarat police seize nearly 10,000 bottles in Adipur factory raid
India
Gujarat police just took down a fake liquor factory in Kutch's Adipur area, grabbing nearly 10,000 bottles (600 of them actually filled with counterfeit booze) and about 600-liter of chemicals.
This raid is part of a bigger push to crack down on illegal alcohol after the Bhavnagar hooch tragedy, where methanol-laced liquor led to 13 deaths.
Two accused have been detained.
Probe into chemical contamination ongoing
Along with the booze, police found almost 9,400 empty bottles labeled as a popular liquor brand.
The operation was linked to an ongoing investigation into how dangerous chemicals are getting into these drinks.
Since the Bhavnagar incident (where dozens got sick), police have made 27 arrests and are digging deeper into how this illegal trade works.