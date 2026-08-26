Gujarat police seize nearly 10,000 bottles in Adipur factory raid

Gujarat police just took down a fake liquor factory in Kutch's Adipur area, grabbing nearly 10,000 bottles (600 of them actually filled with counterfeit booze) and about 600-liter of chemicals.

This raid is part of a bigger push to crack down on illegal alcohol after the Bhavnagar hooch tragedy, where methanol-laced liquor led to 13 deaths.

Two accused have been detained.