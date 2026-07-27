Gujarat police, students share snacks after Dharmendra Pradhan protest detentions
A video from Gujarat's Sector 7 Police Station is trending, showing student protesters and police sharing snacks and laughs.
The students were held for protesting against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but instead of tension, the vibe was surprisingly friendly: tea, breakfast, selfies, and even Ludo games in the station.
Students cheer after Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
One student asked an officer about breakfast and got a cheerful reply: Chai nashta sab hoga (Tea and breakfast will be provided).
The mood turned even brighter when news broke that Pradhan had resigned; students cheered with placards saying "Pradhan, It's Done Bro."
Before heading out, they thanked the officers with chants of "Thank you! We love you, Gujarat Police!"
The clip has sparked lots of positive reactions online.