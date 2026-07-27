Gujarat police, students share snacks after Dharmendra Pradhan protest detentions

One student asked an officer about breakfast and got a cheerful reply: Chai nashta sab hoga (Tea and breakfast will be provided).

The mood turned even brighter when news broke that Pradhan had resigned; students cheered with placards saying "Pradhan, It's Done Bro."

Before heading out, they thanked the officers with chants of "Thank you! We love you, Gujarat Police!"

The clip has sparked lots of positive reactions online.