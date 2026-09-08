Gujarat regulator seizes 37,762 codeine cough syrup bottles in raid
India
Gujarat's drug authority just seized 37,762 bottles of codeine cough syrup, estimated to be worth ₹83.07 lakh, in a big raid targeting illegal sales.
The stash was found at Balaji Pharma, and the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to stop misuse of these codeine-containing medicines.
Gujarat serves multiple show cause notices
Balaji Pharma was issued a show-cause notice after officials discovered it mostly dealt in codeine-based drugs.
Six other companies got show-cause notices for possible violations, and Health Point Pharma also lost its license after receiving a separate notice over alleged defects found during the inspection and its explanation was unsatisfactory.
Inspections are still underway across the state as authorities work to keep such medicines out of the wrong hands.