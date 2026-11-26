Gujarat resident Sameer Hanifbhai Sheikh allegedly drugged, dumped over ₹80,000
A 27-year-old man from Gujarat, Sameer Hanifbhai Sheikh, was found dead after a fallout over an ₹80,000 financial dispute.
Police say he was given sedative-laced lassi by Nasirkhan Pathan and his son Daudkhan, who then threw him into the Bhadar River.
Both suspects arrested, reportedly confessed
Sheikh's body turned up in the river on November 18. After his brother filed a complaint on November 25, police dug into the case and found CCTV footage showing the accused transporting Sheikh on a scooter.
Both men have been arrested and reportedly confessed. Nasirkhan already had a criminal history, including a 2020 case for allegedly killing his brother-in-law.
Investigators are still piecing together more details.