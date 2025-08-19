Gujarat school play shows burqa-clad terrorists attacking tricolor-wearing kids: Video
A Bhavnagar school's Independence Day play has stirred controversy after a viral video showed students dressed as terrorists in burqas attacking classmates wearing national colors.
Many online felt the skit could hurt communal sentiments.
The principal said the play was meant to teach patriotism and reflect real-life events, not offend anyone.
Inquiry initiated, show-cause notice to be issued
Principal Rajendra Dave explained that the play took inspiration from incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
He mentioned students were told to wear black for their roles but chose burqas instead.
Local education officials have started an inquiry, and a show-cause notice will be sent to those responsible once it's complete.
The school emphasized they wanted to honor the armed forces, not target any community.