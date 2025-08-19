UP: Woman cop dies after avoiding dog on road
Richa Sachan, a 25-year-old sub-inspector with Ghaziabad police, tragically died late Sunday night after her motorcycle was hit by a Maruti Wagon-R near Carte Chowk, Shastri Nagar.
She reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a dog, leading to the crash.
The car's driver fled the scene but left the vehicle behind, which police have now seized.
Driver booked on the basis of complaint
An FIR has been registered against the unknown driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Sachan's brother filed the complaint.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma shared that another officer spotted the incident and immediately tried to help, but Sachan sadly passed away from severe injuries at the hospital.
CCTV footage is being reviewed as authorities search for the fleeing driver.