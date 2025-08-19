Husband throws acid-like substance on wife after she refuses home
In East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, a 30-year-old woman was attacked with an acid-like substance by her husband, Prerit Kumar, on August 12, 2025.
The assault happened after she refused to return home, leaving her with burn injuries on her face, chest, arm, abdomen, and thighs.
Victim was staying at her mother's house with their kids
The victim had been staying at her mother's house with their four kids. After the attack, she was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and is still hospitalized.
Kumar was caught by police on August 17 and is now in judicial custody.
Police have seized the chemical for forensic tests and are investigating further under DCP Abhishek Dhania's supervision.
A friend who was present helped wash off the burns before help arrived.
A case has been registered under section 124(2) of the BNS Act for grievous hurt by acid attack.