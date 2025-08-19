Husband throws acid-like substance on wife after she refuses home

Victim was staying at her mother's house with their kids

The victim had been staying at her mother's house with their four kids. After the attack, she was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and is still hospitalized.

Kumar was caught by police on August 17 and is now in judicial custody.

Police have seized the chemical for forensic tests and are investigating further under DCP Abhishek Dhania's supervision.

A friend who was present helped wash off the burns before help arrived.

A case has been registered under section 124(2) of the BNS Act for grievous hurt by acid attack.