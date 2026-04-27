Gujarat swelters as Kandla Airport records 45.2 Celsius, IMD warns

Amreli Rajkot Surendranagar exceed 44 Celsius

It's not just the big cities: places like Amreli, Rajkot, and Surendranagar are also baking above 44 Celsius.

Nights aren't offering much relief either, staying warm between 21 Celsius and nearly 29 Celsius.

IMD says things might cool down by a couple of degrees Celsius after April 28.