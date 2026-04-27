Gujarat swelters as Kandla Airport records 45.2 Celsius, IMD warns
India
Gujarat is in the middle of a tough heat wave, with temperatures shooting past 40 Celsius in lots of places.
Kandla Airport hit a scorching 45.2 Celsius and Ahmedabad wasn't far behind at 44.8 Celsius this Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for several districts till April 28 morning.
Amreli Rajkot Surendranagar exceed 44 Celsius
It's not just the big cities: places like Amreli, Rajkot, and Surendranagar are also baking above 44 Celsius.
Nights aren't offering much relief either, staying warm between 21 Celsius and nearly 29 Celsius.
IMD says things might cool down by a couple of degrees Celsius after April 28.