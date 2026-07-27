Gujarat to distribute free replacement textbooks to flood affected students
India
After heavy rains damaged schoolbooks in parts of Gujarat, the state government is stepping in to help.
Students from government and grant-in-aid schools whose books were ruined by flooding will get free replacements, with the Gujarat State School Textbook Board making sure these reach students quickly.
It's all about keeping classes going for those most affected.
Gujarat officials to print more textbooks
The recent floods have been tough: nearly 40 lives lost and waterlogging that damaged textbooks in homes and schools.
Despite this, officials say they're ready to use leftover stocks and print more books fast so students don't miss out on their studies.
The focus is on helping families bounce back and making sure education doesn't take a back seat.