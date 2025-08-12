Gujarat woman raped by father-in-law, male relative to 'help conceive'

A 40-year-old woman from Vadodara , Gujarat , has accused her father-in-law and a male relative of raping her to make her conceive. The allegations surfaced after the woman filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Navapura police station. She was married in February 2024 and moved into her husband's family home where she was told by her in-laws that she was too old to conceive.

Medical findings Medical tests revealed her husband's sperm count was 'too low' Medical tests later revealed that her husband's sperm count was "too low," making natural conception impossible. Despite several attempts at in vitro fertilization (IVF), the woman did not conceive. When she suggested adoption as an alternative, her in-laws rejected the idea. The situation took a dark turn in July 2024 when her father-in-law allegedly raped her at night.

Domestic abuse Woman threatened with nude pictures by husband Despite the trauma, her husband allegedly dismissed her claims. The woman also accused him of blackmailing her with intimate photographs. In December 2024, she was raped by the male relative and continued to be abused over the next few months. She became pregnant in June 2025 but suffered a miscarriage in August.