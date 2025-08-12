Gujarat woman raped by father-in-law, male relative to 'help conceive'
What's the story
A 40-year-old woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, has accused her father-in-law and a male relative of raping her to make her conceive. The allegations surfaced after the woman filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Navapura police station. She was married in February 2024 and moved into her husband's family home where she was told by her in-laws that she was too old to conceive.
Medical findings
Medical tests revealed her husband's sperm count was 'too low'
Medical tests later revealed that her husband's sperm count was "too low," making natural conception impossible. Despite several attempts at in vitro fertilization (IVF), the woman did not conceive. When she suggested adoption as an alternative, her in-laws rejected the idea. The situation took a dark turn in July 2024 when her father-in-law allegedly raped her at night.
Domestic abuse
Woman threatened with nude pictures by husband
Despite the trauma, her husband allegedly dismissed her claims. The woman also accused him of blackmailing her with intimate photographs. In December 2024, she was raped by the male relative and continued to be abused over the next few months. She became pregnant in June 2025 but suffered a miscarriage in August.
Legal action
FIR registered under IPC, case is under investigation
Her husband allegedly told her that "he wanted a child" and warned her to stay silent about the incident. After enduring months of abuse, the woman approached the police in July 2025, according to The Times of India. A preliminary investigation was conducted and an FIR was officially registered on Sunday.