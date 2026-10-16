Gujarat's Amreli teacher Ramshankar Pandya arrested for rape and harassment
India
A government school teacher in Gujarat's Amreli district has been arrested after a Class eight student reported being raped, and three other students said they were sexually harassed by him over the past two years.
The accused, Ramshankar Pandya, had previously worked as police personnel in Gir Somnath district, was caught after one of the girls told her parents what happened at their Jafrabad school.
Amreli Police say 4 affected students
Police say there could be more victims, as their investigation revealed four affected students so far.
The case came to light through Amreli Police's Mission Smile program, which encourages children to speak up about abuse.
Thanks to this initiative, the survivor felt supported enough to share her story and get help.