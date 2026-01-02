Gujarat's big plan: Five new satellite towns by 2030

Why should you care?

This move isn't just about spreading people out—it's about creating smart towns with good jobs, electric busses for easy travel, and access to essentials like healthcare and education.

Backed by a ₹50 crore budget and a dedicated planning team led by top officials, these towns are part of India's bigger vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.

If you're thinking about where future opportunities might pop up in Gujarat, keep an eye on these spots!