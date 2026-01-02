Gujarat's big plan: Five new satellite towns by 2030
Gujarat is gearing up to build five new satellite towns by 2030 to ease the pressure on crowded cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot.
These upcoming hubs—Sanand, Savli, Kalol, Bardoli, and Hirasar—will be managed by their local development authorities and designed to offer better living spaces just an hour from the main cities.
Why should you care?
This move isn't just about spreading people out—it's about creating smart towns with good jobs, electric busses for easy travel, and access to essentials like healthcare and education.
Backed by a ₹50 crore budget and a dedicated planning team led by top officials, these towns are part of India's bigger vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.
If you're thinking about where future opportunities might pop up in Gujarat, keep an eye on these spots!