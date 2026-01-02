Indore: Diarrhea outbreak claims 10 lives, probe underway

What caused it—and what's being done?

Health officials found the source was a sewage leak into the main water pipeline under a toilet structure.

In response, the city suspended or dismissed three municipal staff members and promised ₹2 lakh compensation to each affected family.

Even so, residents are still waiting for clean water and better sanitation.

The health department is monitoring things closely and has hospitalized over 150 people so far in this settlement of about 15,000.