Gujarat's Synzeel Pharmachem explosion during hydrogenation kills 5, injures 6
India
A powerful explosion at Synzeel Pharmachem in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Friday killed five workers and injured six more.
The blast happened during a hydrogenation process, sending emergency teams rushing to the scene for rescue and investigation.
Methylene chloride leak prompts safety probe
The explosion triggered a methylene chloride (MDC) gas leak that filled the plant with fumes and caused debris to scatter far and wide. The sound was heard up to 15km away.
Several workers suffered eye irritation and felt sick from the gas.
Authorities are now checking if safety rules were followed and working to verify the fifth deceased worker's identity and collect details about the injured.