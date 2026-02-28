Gulf airspace closure leads to mass flight cancelations

Flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar and cities like London, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Frankfurt are off the table for now. It's not just Air India—IndiGo dropped 72 flights and Air India Express canceled 55 more. In total: 179 flights axed across Indian airlines. Passengers are being offered free rescheduling or refunds.

Check your flight status before heading out

The spike in cancelations happened after US airstrikes on Iran escalated tensions in the region.

With Gulf air corridors closed suddenly on February 28 (and several Mumbai flights were scrapped), airlines had little choice but to ground planes.

If you've got a booking coming up—definitely double-check your flight status before heading out.