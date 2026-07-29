Gulf war aluminum disruption sparks Diet Coke shortage in India
India
Diet Coke is suddenly hard to find in India, thanks to the war in the Gulf messing with aluminum supplies.
With shipments through the Strait of Hormuz dropping sharply, Coca-Cola has had to raise prices and change its packaging options for fans of the drink.
Coca-Cola raises prices over 10%
To cope, Coca-Cola bumped up prices by over 10% and swapped out the old 300-milliliter can for a slightly bigger (and pricier) 330-milliliter one at 50 rupees.
There are also smaller glass bottles now, but they cost more too.
Even with these challenges, Coca-Cola says Indian demand for Diet Coke is rising.