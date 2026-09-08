Gulzar Singh cremation in Sangrur sparks protest after family barred
Things got heated in Punjab's Sangrur district when police brought the body of Gulzar Singh, 50, who spoke out about drug issues, to his cremation under heavy security, without letting his family perform traditional rites.
Villagers and relatives protested, and pyre firewood was thrown out of the facility, demanding answers and respect for their customs.
Special Investigation Team probes Singh death
Officials stepped in to calm things down, promising a government job to a family member.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is now looking into Singh's death: he confronted Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at a village gathering, voicing distress over his son's drug addiction and raising concerns about the unchecked sale of synthetic drugs ("chitta") in the region.
The National Human Rights Commission has also asked for more details as the investigation continues.