Gulzar Singh dies by suicide after finance minister Cheema row
A 47-year-old villager, Gulzar Singh, died by suicide after a heated exchange with Punjab's finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema about drug problems in his village.
Singh's family says he faced casteist insults during the confrontation, and a purported video showing Mr. Singh's final moments, in which he talks about having confronted the Finance Minister, has gone public, sparking outrage.
Police book 5, parties demand action
Police have booked five people, Baljit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Vicky Singh, Gona Singh and Baljinder Kaur.
Political parties are demanding justice: Congress wants Cheema to resign, Akali Dal is planning a protest demonstration at Dirba on September 18, and BJP is pushing for a CBI probe.
The High Court has also stepped in to review the investigation as this issue heats up ahead of next year's elections.