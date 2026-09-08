Gulzar Singh dies by suicide after questioning Punjab finance minister
A 50-year-old man from Sangrur, Gulzar Singh, died by suicide after publicly questioning Punjab's finance minister about the state's drug crisis.
Singh said before his death that "Cheema is also responsible for my death," and later, "The sarpanch is also responsible for my death. I had questioned Cheema about drugs. My son takes drugs. My house was sold. I don't have anything and finally now I have consumed poison. The problem of drugs has not been solved anywhere in Punjab," spoken by Gulzar Singh.
Gulzar Singh's family struggle, Punjab outrage
Singh's family has struggled with addiction: his son is reportedly an addict, and they had to sell their home because of it.
His death has sparked outrage across Punjab, with opposition parties demanding an investigation and the minister's resignation.
Meanwhile, drug abuse cases have surged sharply since 2024 — rising from 9,577 admissions in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025, with the surge continuing into 2026, raising fresh questions about how authorities are handling the problem.