Gulzar Singh dies by suicide after questioning Punjab finance minister

Singh's family has struggled with addiction: his son is reportedly an addict, and they had to sell their home because of it.

His death has sparked outrage across Punjab, with opposition parties demanding an investigation and the minister's resignation.

Meanwhile, drug abuse cases have surged sharply since 2024 — rising from 9,577 admissions in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025, with the surge continuing into 2026, raising fresh questions about how authorities are handling the problem.