Gulzar Singh suicide after drug concerns, family withholds rites
Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Tur Banjara village in Punjab, died by suicide after raising concerns about drug sales and his son's heroin addiction.
His family says government officials pressured them over his funeral, and that heavy police presence meant the last rites were not done as they wanted.
They've decided not to finish important rituals until they feel justice is served.
FIR filed against sarpanch and others
Singh's family claims he was pushed by village leaders to apologize before his death, a claim the panchayat denies.
A first information report, or FIR, has been filed against the sarpanch and others for allegedly abetting his suicide.
The incident has sparked criticism of Punjab's AAP government over its handling of drug issues, with political leaders visiting and the National Human Rights Commission looking into it.
Investigations are still ongoing.