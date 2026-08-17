Explainer: Is carrying firearms allowed on Indian flights?
What's the story
A recent incident at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, India, has raised questions about the rules of carrying firearms on flights. On Sunday, a passenger accidentally discharged his weapon while undergoing security checks for an Air India Express flight to Mumbai. The passenger, Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, was carrying a 7.62mm pistol and 21 live cartridges when he reached the airport with his wife.
Incident details
Two screeners injured in incident
The Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that during the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged.
The bullet ricocheted and injured two screeners, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari. Both were rushed to a hospital for treatment after the incident.
Kumari explained how the accident happened, saying, "The passenger said, 'See, it is in an unloaded condition.' While showing that, the gun discharged."
Twitter Post
Security assistant narrates incident
Bullet Fired Suddenly from Licensed Pistol at #UttarPradesh #Varanasi Airport, 2 Security Personnel Injured!— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 16, 2026
Kamlesh Rai, a 55-year-old resident of Azamgarh, was traveling to Mumbai with his wife on Air India Express flight IX1810.
He had inadvertently left his licensed pistol…
Ongoing investigation
Investigation launched, FIR registered
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has launched an investigation to see if all protocols were followed during the incident.
An FIR has also been registered, and Rai has been detained for questioning by local police.
Puneet Gupta, director of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, confirmed that both screeners are receiving treatment and are not in critical condition.
Firearm regulations
Rules for carrying licensed firearms on flights
In India, specific licensed firearms and ammunition can be carried on flights under strict conditions.
Passengers cannot carry them in their cabin baggage but must declare them at the airline's check-in counter.
The firearm and its ammunition should be packed separately to avoid any danger during travel.
Air India Express permits one licensed revolver, pistol or shotgun with cartridges in checked baggage within a maximum gross weight of 5kg subject to safety requirements.
Additional charges
What is the fee for transporting a weapon?
Passengers who are not serving personnel or sportspersons traveling for competitions have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 per firearm and 50 cartridges for domestic flights on Air India. This fee is approximately $100 for international flights.
After declaring the weapon at check-in counters, passengers must fill out required documents and submit their guns to officials.
The unloaded firearm and boxed ammunition are then placed in checked baggage bound for the aircraft hold.