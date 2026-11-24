Guna math teacher arrested for allegedly pressuring 12th grader sexually
A government school math teacher in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested after allegedly sending obscene messages and trying to pressure a 12th-grade student into a sexual relationship.
He reportedly threatened to mess with her exam scores if she didn't give in.
Student complaint details harassment and threats
The student's complaint described ongoing harassment: unwanted messages, invitations to go out, and threats about her grades when she ignored him.
After she bravely reported what happened, police acted quickly and arrested the teacher.
The case is still developing as more details come out, but it's already raising big questions about safety and power dynamics in schools.