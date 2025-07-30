Next Article
Gunfight breaks out in Poonch after militants fired at police
Security forces and militants clashed in Kasaliyan, Poonch on Wednesday after police spotted two suspicious people and gave chase.
The situation quickly escalated into a gunfight, with the Army confirming that exchanges of fire are still going on.
This comes just after security teams neutralized three terrorists linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack.
Militants fired 1st during cordon
The current search operation is a joint effort by police and Army teams. Militants fired first during the cordon, leading to a standoff as officials try to catch them.
Investigators are looking into whether these suspects have any connection to the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives back in April—a reminder of ongoing security challenges in the region.