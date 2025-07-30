Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 17 dead, over ₹48cr losses in Kullu district
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major damage in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Kullu and Mandi.
Seventeen people have lost their lives in Kullu alone, with over ₹48 crore in losses.
Flooding forced dozens to leave their homes, while places like Dharamshala are struggling with waterlogging, power cuts, and traffic jams.
170 deaths since June 20
The nonstop rain has wrecked roads (357 damaged), power transformers (182 down), and water supplies across the state.
Mandi is facing the most roadblocks and casualties. Since June 20, 170 people statewide have died from landslides, floods, electrocution, or accidents.
Rescue teams are working round the clock as officials urge everyone to stay safe and avoid risky areas.