Himachal Pradesh: 17 dead, over ₹48cr losses in Kullu district

170 deaths since June 20

The nonstop rain has wrecked roads (357 damaged), power transformers (182 down), and water supplies across the state.

Mandi is facing the most roadblocks and casualties. Since June 20, 170 people statewide have died from landslides, floods, electrocution, or accidents.

Rescue teams are working round the clock as officials urge everyone to stay safe and avoid risky areas.