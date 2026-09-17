2 terrorists killed in late-night encounter in J&K's Udhampur

In the early hours of Thursday, security forces found the bodies of the two terrorists believed to be foreigners and most likely from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The latest shootout in Udhampur happened after a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander from Pakistan, Yasir, was shot dead in central Kashmir's Budgam district on September 5.