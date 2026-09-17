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Home / News / India News / 2 terrorists killed in late-night encounter in J&K's Udhampur
2 terrorists killed in late-night encounter in J&K's Udhampur
The operation was launched late Wednesday night

2 terrorists killed in late-night encounter in J&K's Udhampur

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 17, 2026
09:24 am
What's the story

In a late-night encounter on Wednesday, security forces gunned down two terrorists in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched after inputs about suspicious movements were reported in the Sohan area. A major cordon and search operation was then initiated, led by the Rashtriya Rifles, Para (Special Forces), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

Operation details

Searches underway in Majalta area

In the early hours of Thursday, security forces found the bodies of the two terrorists believed to be foreigners and most likely from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The latest shootout in Udhampur happened after a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander from Pakistan, Yasir, was shot dead in central Kashmir's Budgam district on September 5.

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