2 terrorists killed in late-night encounter in J&K's Udhampur
What's the story
In a late-night encounter on Wednesday, security forces gunned down two terrorists in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched after inputs about suspicious movements were reported in the Sohan area. A major cordon and search operation was then initiated, led by the Rashtriya Rifles, Para (Special Forces), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.
Operation details
Searches underway in Majalta area
In the early hours of Thursday, security forces found the bodies of the two terrorists believed to be foreigners and most likely from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
The latest shootout in Udhampur happened after a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander from Pakistan, Yasir, was shot dead in central Kashmir's Budgam district on September 5.