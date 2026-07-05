The accused was arrested for stealing 32 guns from a police station

ITI trainee confesses to killing cousin after stealing guns

By Snehil Singh 01:40 pm Jul 05, 202601:40 pm

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In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old ITI trainee, Monu, has confessed to murdering his cousin Shivam last July, The Times of India The confession came after he was arrested last week for stealing 32 guns from the Faridabad police station during his apprenticeship. Monu's girlfriend, Sarita, is also accused of being an accomplice in the crime and was arrested earlier this week.