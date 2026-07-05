ITI trainee confesses to killing cousin after stealing guns
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old ITI trainee, Monu, has confessed to murdering his cousin Shivam last July, The Times of India The confession came after he was arrested last week for stealing 32 guns from the Faridabad police station during his apprenticeship. Monu's girlfriend, Sarita, is also accused of being an accomplice in the crime and was arrested earlier this week.
Legal proceedings
Murder charges filed against the duo
Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav confirmed that murder charges have been filed under BNS Section 103 against Monu and Sarita. The case dates back to July 9, when a missing person's complaint was lodged at the Sector 56 police station after Shivam disappeared. Despite family efforts to locate him, no leads had been found until now.
Crime disclosure
Monu killed Shivam after the accusation
According to police, Monu killed Shivam after Sarita accused him of making improper advances toward her. Sarita allegedly invited Shivam over under false pretenses and drugged him with tea laced with sleeping pills. Once he was unconscious, they smothered him with a pillow and later dumped his body in a canal.
Investigation progress
Family suspected Monu all along
Shivam's brother, Vishal, said they suspected Monu all along and even informed the police. He claimed Monu was working on computer-related tasks at the Sector 8 police station during this time. The family alleged Monu influenced the initial investigation, but despite their suspicions, a thorough investigation was not conducted initially. However, the police have denied these allegations.
Gun theft
Stolen weapons were recovered from several locations
Monu was arrested on June 27 for stealing 32 guns from the Sector 8 police station's malkhana (storage room for seized items) between October 2025 and April 2026. He allegedly passed these weapons to his maternal cousin Vipin, who then handed them over to Sanjay in Tijara, Rajasthan. The stolen firearms were distributed across several locations, including Dharuhera, Bhiwadi, Rewari, and Noida.
Discovery
ASI Bijender Singh suspended for negligence
The theft was discovered in May by SHO Rajbir Singh during a routine inspection of the weapon register. An audit confirmed that 32 firearms were missing. Technical surveillance and field operations led to the recovery of all stolen weapons. ASI Bijender Singh, responsible for the armory, was suspended for negligence and is facing a departmental inquiry.