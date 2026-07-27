Gurgaon man Kamal Mahato allegedly ran illegal abortion clinic
India
A Class 12 graduate, Kamal Mahato, was arrested in Gurgaon after allegedly operating an illegal abortion clinic at Banjara Market in Ghata village.
Authorities caught him during a decoy operation where he agreed to terminate a pregnancy for ₹1,200 and handed over an MTP kit.
Kamal Mahato faces medical charges
The raid uncovered another MTP kit, medicines, and equipment without proper paperwork at Mahato's place.
He now faces multiple charges under medical laws.
This arrest is part of Gurgaon's bigger push to shut down unauthorized clinics and stop illegal medical practices in the area.