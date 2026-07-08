Gurgaon wakes to major flooding as drainage, urban growth worsen
India
Gurgaon woke up to major flooding on Wednesday after heavy monsoon rains, with streets and vehicles nearly underwater.
Viral clips showed people joking about the city turning into "Venice," but the reality is that poor drainage and rapid urban growth are making waterlogging a regular headache.
Instagram videos show submerged scooters, cars
Videos all over Instagram captured scooters submerged and cars struggling through deep water.
One local shared, "This is what two hours of rainfall can do in Gurgaon. We can't even see the road anymore."
While memes and jokes about underwater living trended online, many residents are calling for real fixes to Gurgaon's drainage problems.