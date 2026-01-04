Dera chief Gurmeet Singh granted 40-day parole, his 15th

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, has been granted a 40-day parole. This will be the 15th time he will be released since his conviction in August 2017. After completing the necessary formalities, he is expected to leave Rohtak's Sunaria prison either on Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.

Parole history Singh's previous paroles and furloughs Singh's last release was on August 5, 2025, when he was granted a similar 40-day parole to celebrate his birthday on August 15. Before that, he had been released on a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January of the same year. His earlier releases were mostly from the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat or Sirsa.

Release details Singh's release and security arrangements On his release, Singh will be escorted out of Sunaria prison in a convoy of over two dozen vehicles, including bulletproof ones. He is entitled to Z-category security cover. Although he is prohibited from physically gathering his followers at his Deras, it is permitted for him to address them virtually during this period.

Conviction aftermath Singh's conviction and subsequent violence In August 2017, a Panchkula court convicted Singh on two counts of rape and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to pay ₹15 lakh as compensation to each victim. His conviction triggered violent protests by his followers, leading to clashes with security forces that left over 40 dead in Panchkula and Sirsa.