Dera chief Gurmeet Singh granted 40-day parole, his 15th
What's the story
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, has been granted a 40-day parole. This will be the 15th time he will be released since his conviction in August 2017. After completing the necessary formalities, he is expected to leave Rohtak's Sunaria prison either on Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.
Parole history
Singh's previous paroles and furloughs
Singh's last release was on August 5, 2025, when he was granted a similar 40-day parole to celebrate his birthday on August 15. Before that, he had been released on a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January of the same year. His earlier releases were mostly from the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat or Sirsa.
Release details
Singh's release and security arrangements
On his release, Singh will be escorted out of Sunaria prison in a convoy of over two dozen vehicles, including bulletproof ones. He is entitled to Z-category security cover. Although he is prohibited from physically gathering his followers at his Deras, it is permitted for him to address them virtually during this period.
Conviction aftermath
Singh's conviction and subsequent violence
In August 2017, a Panchkula court convicted Singh on two counts of rape and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. The court also ordered him to pay ₹15 lakh as compensation to each victim. His conviction triggered violent protests by his followers, leading to clashes with security forces that left over 40 dead in Panchkula and Sirsa.
Murder conviction
Singh's involvement in journalist murder case
Singh was also convicted in 2019 for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati over a decade ago. He was granted a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January of the same year, just before the February Delhi assembly elections. Similarly, he got a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, ahead of the Haryana assembly polls.