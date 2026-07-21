Gurnam Singh Charuni detained as Haryana farmers block roads
India
Farmers across Haryana blocked key roads and toll plazas on Monday after their leader, Gurnam Singh Charuni, was detained by police while heading to Delhi for a big protest against the India-US trade deal.
Police called his detention a "preventive measure," but it quickly sparked demonstrations at spots like Shambhu and Milk Majra toll plazas.
Farmers vow Delhi rally, demand releases
Protests ranged from half an hour to four hours, with traffic diverted and some protesters also detained.
Farmer leaders say they will not back down until Charuni and others are released, and they are planning a major rally in Delhi on Tuesday.
Their main concern: the new trade deal could hurt their livelihoods.