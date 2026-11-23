Guru Nanak Jayanti Nov 24 honors Guru Nanak Dev Ji
Guru Nanak Jayanti is coming up on November 24! This special day honors the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who founded Sikhism.
Even though the Kartik Purnima Tithi technically starts late on November 23, devotees celebrate with prayers and gatherings at gurdwaras on the 24th.
Celebrations reflect Guru Nanak teachings
The celebrations are all about community and kindness: think nonstop readings from the Guru Granth Sahib, Nagar Kirtan parades, early morning singing (Prabhat Pheris), and sharing meals at Langar.
At its heart, the festival highlights Guru Nanak's core teachings: meditate (Naam Japna), work honestly (Kirat Karni), and share with others (Vand Chakna), reminding everyone to lead with equality, compassion, and selfless service.