Gurugram biker Sia demands arrest after filmed September 13 collision
India
Sia, a biker in Gurugram, is asking for action after a car hit her bike on September 13. The whole thing was caught on camera.
Even though police registered an FIR suo motu and Sia said she mentioned the vehicle number in her caption, the driver still has not been arrested.
Sia is frustrated: "Why is the police not arresting him?"
Driver fled as police review footage
Sia slowed down for traffic when a car suddenly switched lanes and knocked her over, leaving her disoriented.
An eyewitness tried to intervene, but the driver blamed Sia and sped off, jumping a red light in the process.
Video shows the car following her closely and making distracting gestures; Sia thinks this was meant to throw her off.
Police say they are reviewing footage and promise action against rash driving.