Gurugram biker Sia's Golf Course Road hit-and-run video goes viral
India
Sia, a biker from Gurugram, went viral after sharing a video about a hit-and-run on Golf Course Road.
Her father only learned about the incident recently and said he would have filed a first information report, or FIR, earlier if he had known.
Thankfully, Sia was not hurt. Her dad shared how relieved he is that she is safe.
Gurugram biker Sia to file FIR
Sia plans to file a first information report, or FIR, with her lawyer by Monday evening.
She thanked everyone on Instagram for their support and said efforts are on to identify the driver.
Despite lots of media requests, she is choosing to stay out of the spotlight for now and hopes people respect her wish for privacy as she focuses on next steps.