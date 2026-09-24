Gurugram cab operator arrested allegedly killing wife in Palam Vihar
India
A 30-year-old cab operator in Gurugram and Delhi was arrested about two hours after the incident was reported after allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife, reportedly after finding her with another man at their rented home in Palam Vihar.
Police say he attacked her with a metal rod, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Murder case filed over suspected infidelity
The husband tried to flee to Uttar Pradesh but was caught by police within two hours. He and his wife had been living together in Gurugram for four years.
Officers registered a murder case based on the homeowner's complaint.
The investigation revealed that suspicions of infidelity led to the attack, and the victim's family is expected to arrive from Bihar.