Gurugram Civil Hospital flooded again as staff continue treating patients
Gurugram's Civil Hospital got hit by flooding for the second time this month after heavy rain on Tuesday.
OPDs, pediatric ward, waiting areas, and corridors were soaked, making it tough for patients and attendants; some even had to wade through ankle-deep water.
Still, doctors and healthcare staff kept treating people despite the mess.
Faulty AC pipelines blamed this week
Last time, sewer water from an old borewell line was blamed; this week it was faulty AC pipelines. The water leakage was reported to authorities.
With buckets catching leaks and corridors waterlogged, movement between blocks is tough, especially for elderly patients, children, and persons with limited mobility.
The hospital sees up to 3,000 patients daily and is struggling to keep things running smoothly under these conditions.