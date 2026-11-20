Gurugram court fines Burger King India and Swiggy ₹72,000
Burger King India and Swiggy have been fined ₹72,000 by a Gurugram court after they delivered nonvegetarian burgers instead of vegetarian ones in 2021.
The mistake led to two children getting sick, and the court said both companies were responsible for the mix-up.
Court orders ₹50,000 and ₹22,000
Bhagwan Das Mangla ordered vegetarian burgers, but because his wife was unwell, the food was not opened right away. When their children finally ate it, they ended up with nausea and vomiting.
Mangla reached out to Swiggy and turned down Burger King's offer of a pilgrimage as a settlement. He wanted proper accountability.
The court awarded ₹50,000 for mental distress plus ₹22,000 in legal costs, giving both companies 45 days to pay up or face extra interest.