Bhagwan Das Mangla ordered vegetarian burgers, but because his wife was unwell, the food was not opened right away. When their children finally ate it, they ended up with nausea and vomiting.

Mangla reached out to Swiggy and turned down Burger King's offer of a pilgrimage as a settlement. He wanted proper accountability.

The court awarded ₹50,000 for mental distress plus ₹22,000 in legal costs, giving both companies 45 days to pay up or face extra interest.