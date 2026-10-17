Gurugram daily traffic fines shot up from 3,000 to 12,000

Traffic cops held meetings with auto and e-rickshaw unions at busy spots like Mahavir Chowk to make sure everyone's on board with the new rules.

Breaking them (like driving on the wrong side or using highways without permission) means tougher penalties.

Drivers are being told to avoid main highways (think Dwarka Expressway) and stick to service lanes instead.

Repeat offenders could face further action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, all in an effort to keep Gurugram's roads safer for everyone.