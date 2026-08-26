Gurugram DDMA bans school busses until September 30 after downpours
India
Gurugram just got hit with some serious downpours, and now the District Disaster Management Authority has banned school busses from using any waterlogged roads until September 30.
Schools have to find safe routes for kids, and if that's not possible, students will need to stay at school while parents are notified.
Gurugram traffic police share live updates
To help everyone navigate the chaos, Gurugram traffic police are sharing live route updates and using drones to monitor flooded areas.
Big spots such as Sohna Road and other low-lying areas are underwater: at least 14 school busses were stuck at Subash Chowk for over four hours on Monday, forcing drivers and staff to carry children to the roadside.
Because of all this mess, schools and offices have been asked to go remote.