Gurugram downpour strands more than 300 schoolchildren on 9 busses
India
A sudden Monday downpour in Gurugram left more than 300 schoolchildren stuck on nine busses for nearly two hours after roads flooded with waist-deep water.
With 70mm of rain in just 35 minutes, major spots like Subhash Chowk and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway turned into waterlogged traffic nightmares.
Gurugram parents stranded as drainage fails
Parents struggled to reach schools through jammed, flooded roads; and traffic stayed messy well into the night, even early school dismissals didn't help much.
The flooding exposed big gaps in Gurugram's drainage system: even upscale areas like Golf Course Road were left waterlogged, and Subhash Chowk did not recede until 6pm.