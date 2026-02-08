'Gurugram driver asked me to pay extra for AC': Viral
India
Akassh Ashok Gupta, founder of Peepoye Network, went public after a Rapido cab driver in Gurugram claimed his AC was broken—right after Gupta boarded a premium ride.
Gupta called it a "trick to save bucks" and shared the experience online, quickly catching people's attention.
The driver admitted he does this often
When Gupta confronted him, the driver admitted money was tight and promised not to do it again.
Gupta posted a video (with the driver's face blurred) to highlight bigger problems with ride-hailing apps—like weak rule enforcement and clunky reporting systems.
His story resonated with others who shared similar hassles: drivers asking for extra AC fees or making excuses.