Gurugram flyover car rally backs Kalyan Bainsla with Gurjar unity
India
A car rally took over a Gurugram flyover on Friday to support Kalyan Bainsla, accused in the city's hit-and-run case where Sia's motorcycle was allegedly rammed on September 13.
Supporters called for "Gurjar unity," turning the incident into a community issue.
Sia and Roshan Chauhan oppose mahapanchayat
The Gurjar community is planning a big gathering (mahapanchayat) on September 18 to show more support for Bainsla.
But Sia and her father, Roshan Chauhan, aren't having it. They insist this case is about accountability, not caste.
"A criminal has no caste." Roshan said. Sia added that what matters here is public safety and fair justice, not community divisions.