Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested, remanded to 14-day custody
India
After a two-day search, police arrested Kalyan Bainsla, one of the two accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run that involved biker Shivani Chauhan and his cousin Lavneesh.
Bainsla was now in 14-day judicial custody, with his next court hearing on October 1.
Shivani Chauhan demands 2 more arrests
Chauhan is asking for two more people to be arrested, saying everyone involved should face consequences.
She's also pushed back against claims that she's playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers, saying, "I will stand firm for myself. I don't care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed."
Chauhan says she just wants justice and hopes stricter action will help prevent similar incidents in the future.