Gurugram hit-and-run injures woman biker in viral video, police intervene
India
A woman biker in Gurugram was injured after a road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run, and the video was widely shared online.
The case has brought fresh attention to how unsafe roads can feel for women riders in Delhi-NCR, with police stepping in even without a formal complaint.
Female bikers demand respect, tougher penalties
Seasoned biker Shabnam Akram says women shouldn't be discouraged from riding: more female bikers help break old stereotypes.
Fellow riders Ambika Yadav and Supriti Batra point out that fears of road rage are all too real.
Now, the biking community is pushing for tougher penalties and more respect for women on the roads to make commuting safer for everyone.