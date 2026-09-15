Gurugram hit and run sparks dispute between Sia and Bainsla
India
A hit-and-run on Gurugram's Golf Course Road has everyone talking. Biker Sia says driver Kalyan Bainsla hit her on purpose and claims the car's occupants seemed drunk and behaved aggressively.
But Bainsla's lawyer says Sia's Instagram video was a stunt in order to gain followers on social media, saying the woman wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity.
Kalyan Bainsla admits fleeing, insists accident
Bainsla admits he drove off because he was scared of a mob, but insists the crash was just an accident at a U-turn, nothing intentional.
His lawyer points out that Sia was riding fast, which may have played a role.
Meanwhile, Sia's dad is set to file a police complaint against Bainsla and the other people in the car as both families stick to their versions of what happened.