Gurugram-Jaipur NH-48's Shahjahanpur plaza shifts to MLFF August 1
India
Starting August 1, you likely won't have to stop for tolls on the Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of NH-48, thanks to a Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system.
The Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Rajasthan, the last manual checkpoint on this route, is set to switch to full automation, making your drive smoother and quicker.
MLFF auto-deducts tolls using RFID cameras
MLFF uses RFID and cameras to scan your FASTag and auto-deduct tolls as you drive through; no stopping required.
Just make sure your FASTag has enough balance; if not, you'll get an electronic notice and have 72 hours to pay up before penalties kick in.
This tech is already live at three plazas on NH-48, and by March 2029, it's set to roll out across all four-lane and above national highways and expressways in India.