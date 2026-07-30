Gurugram-Jaipur NH-48's Shahjahanpur plaza shifts to MLFF August 1

MLFF uses RFID and cameras to scan your FASTag and auto-deduct tolls as you drive through; no stopping required.

Just make sure your FASTag has enough balance; if not, you'll get an electronic notice and have 72 hours to pay up before penalties kick in.

This tech is already live at three plazas on NH-48, and by March 2029, it's set to roll out across all four-lane and above national highways and expressways in India.