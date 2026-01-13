Gurugram man dies by suicide after wife elopes
In Gurugram, 33-year-old Vikram died by suicide on January 5 after his wife, Ritu Devi, left him for her lover Prince Jat (also known as Vipin) for the second time.
Married since 2015 with two children, Vikram had already seen Devi leave once in October 2025—she returned after police intervention but left again this month, leaving a note behind.
What happened and what's next
Before ending his life at the railway station, Vikram recorded a video blaming his wife and her lover for his death.
Earlier, his brother-in-law discovered that cash and jewelry were missing from the home.
According to Vikram's brother, Prince had threatened Vikram over the phone. After Vikram's body was found, his brother filed a police complaint.
Now, both Devi and Prince face an FIR for abetment to suicide while the investigation continues.