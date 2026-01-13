Next Article
Heavy rain disrupts Madurai, Dindigul; more expected till Jan 18
Madurai and Dindigul saw heavy rain on Tuesday, flooding streets and slowing down traffic just as people were out shopping for Pongal.
The IMD says more showers are likely across Tamil Nadu until January 18 because of a cyclonic system over the Kumari Sea.
Why does this matter?
Getting around has been tough for students, office-goers, and festival shoppers thanks to waterlogged roads.
The IMD has also told fishermen to avoid the sea on January 13 and 14, with thunderstorms and winds up to 55km/h expected along the coast.
If you're in southern Tamil Nadu or planning any outdoor plans, it's a good idea to keep an eye on weather updates this week.